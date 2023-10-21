Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $158.76 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

