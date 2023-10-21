Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 112.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 285,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 38,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.77. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

