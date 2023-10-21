Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $65,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 278.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.53.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

