4,670 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,049 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EZU stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

