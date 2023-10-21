M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $102.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.