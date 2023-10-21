M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2,932.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $151.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

