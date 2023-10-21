Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

