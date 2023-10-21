M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 25,913 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

