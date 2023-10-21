Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.