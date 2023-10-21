Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in América Móvil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 196,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

