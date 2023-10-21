Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,756.64 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,760.02 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,073.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,848.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

