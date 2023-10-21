Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 28.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.12 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

