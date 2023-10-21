Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 221 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.