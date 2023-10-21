Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.