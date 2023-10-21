Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit by 10.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 17.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 471,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,023,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.8 %

INTU opened at $506.81 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

