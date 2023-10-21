Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 9,826 Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LanzaTech Global Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

