Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $427.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.81 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

