Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.83.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

