Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 403 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,174,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.