Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $98,341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5,567.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 988,706 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

