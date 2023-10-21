Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $215.97 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.16 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.03 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.04%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

