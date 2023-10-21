Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSMP opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

