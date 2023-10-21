First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $10,236,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.9% in the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAP opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

