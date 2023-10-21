Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 2,019 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

LNG stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

