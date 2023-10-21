Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

