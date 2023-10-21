Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 177 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $259.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.24.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

