JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,885,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

