Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

