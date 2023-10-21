Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 30.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.95.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

