Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $180.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

