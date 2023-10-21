The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
