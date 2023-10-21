Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

