Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of COLM opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

