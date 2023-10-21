Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $241.13 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average of $272.71.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

