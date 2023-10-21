SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,930,000 after buying an additional 779,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

