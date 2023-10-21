Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) and Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Financial Review

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) and Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ecolab and Synthomer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab 1 10 4 0 2.20 Synthomer 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ecolab presently has a consensus target price of $192.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Ecolab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecolab is more favorable than Synthomer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.9% of Ecolab shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ecolab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ecolab and Synthomer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab $14.19 billion 3.21 $1.09 billion $4.11 38.90 Synthomer N/A N/A N/A $0.54 8.76

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than Synthomer. Synthomer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecolab and Synthomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab 7.96% 18.33% 6.30% Synthomer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ecolab beats Synthomer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries. The Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government and education, and retail industries. Its Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, such as infection prevention and surgical solutions, and end-to-end cleaning and contamination control solutions under the Ecolab, Microtek, and Anios brand names. The company's Other segment offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers. This segment also provides colloidal silica for binding and polishing applications in semiconductor, catalyst, and aerospace component manufacturing, as well as chemical industries; and products and services that manage wash process through custom designed programs, premium products, dispensing equipment, water and energy management, and reduction, as well as real time data management. It sells its products through field sales and corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol. It also provides construction services comprising mortar modification, waterproofing, construction adhesives, additives for construction, asphalt and road, wire and cable, cement adhesives, assembly, HMA, glass EIFS, polyester PES roofing, decorative laminates, flooring adhesives, and technical fibre; health and protection offers medical and examination gloves, fabric-supported gloves, medical devices, personal care and food additives, hygiene adhesives, non-wovens, footwear, hygiene and wipes, and coated fabric. In addition, it provides performance materials; paper, carpet, and foam products, and energy solutions such as well cementing additives, drilling fluid additives, and battery binders. The company was formerly known as Yule Catto & Co. plc and changed its name to Synthomer plc in 2012. Synthomer plc was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

