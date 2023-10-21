Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.36 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

