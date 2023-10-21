Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $219,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

