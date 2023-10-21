Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Globus Medical worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 919.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after acquiring an additional 760,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $80.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.