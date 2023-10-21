Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 872 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.