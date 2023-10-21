Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -221.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a P/E ratio of 242.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.41. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.