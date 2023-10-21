VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 138.79% and a net margin of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

