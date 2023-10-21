MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

