Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.6 %
Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.29.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
