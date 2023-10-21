Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.29.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.