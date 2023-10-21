Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,300,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,534,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Harmonic Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Harmonic by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 288,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.