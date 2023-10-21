ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 5.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.11. 576,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 806,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in ACM Research by 148.8% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 681,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 407,382 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.