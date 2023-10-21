Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 232.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 228.0%.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RYN stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

