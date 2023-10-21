Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

