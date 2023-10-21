Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPIFF opened at $14.67 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.
About Northland Power
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.