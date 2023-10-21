Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF opened at $14.67 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

