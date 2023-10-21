Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ARESF stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARESF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

