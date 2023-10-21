Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ARESF stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ARESF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

Dividend History for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

